Castlegar Traffic Stop Seizes Suspected Methamphetamine

A 34-year old Castlegar man is facing potential drug trafficking and impaired driving related charges after police stopped his vehicle last Tuesday.

RCMP says a front line officer conducted a traffic stop at approximately 1:30PM on January 5th with a truck that had been seen driving erratically downtown.

The lone-occupant driver displayed signs of symptoms of being impaired by a drug while behind the wheel and a search following the man's arrest seized over 50-grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The Castlegar-man has been released on conditions to appear in court March 10th.