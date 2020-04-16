Castlegar tweaks property tax/utility bill penalties, and much more

Castlegar Council has approved a long list of pandemic relief measures with Wednesday’s special meeting.

One takeaway is the remodelling of penalties for unpaid 2020 property taxes.

Property tax penalties are removed for two months, with a 4% penalty on August 31st and 6% penalty for October 4th.

Upcoming utility bills won’t have to be paid until later, with the first quarter bill payment deadline extended to July 15th.

Additionally, late payment penalties for last year's fourth quarter bills, and the first two quarters of this year are being waived.

In order to support community groups helping the homeless, vulnerable populations and seniors, $16,000 is being set aside.

A new Revenue Stabilization Fund is also going ahead to offset losses and help keep the community afloat.

A $146,000 foundation kicks off the new fund, which is also seeing an approximate $218,000 injection thanks to a plethora of budget cuts; those range from the elimination of Summer Student Positions to the Reduction of Operating Supplies and Events Budgets.

Any unused amount from the Revenue Stabilization Fund is set to go towards tax reductions in 2021.

Not only is council directing staff to continue to monitor this year’s budget to save where else possible, council is also writing to both the provincial and federal government requesting support regarding the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

The estimated lose in airport revenue this year is between $800,000 and 1.1 million dollars, with discussions between Air Canada on-pause, and no flights coming in or out of the facility.

The City is also committing to participating in the Castlegar & District Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Recovery Task Force, providing $10,000 if necessary.