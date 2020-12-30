Castlegar woman turns 102 amid her second pandemic

A Castlegar woman living amid her second pandemic turns 102 years old today, December 30th.

Molly Pacey has resided at Castle Wood Village in Castlegar for almost 11 years; she was born at the height of the Spanish Flu in 1918 and her mother was even sick at the time but recovered.

Son, Don Pacey, says a distanced-visit with his mother is just about all that's planned for their quiet birthday celebration; she still has her mind and even handles her own financials, cooks her breakfast, lunch, and comes down for dinner.

Pacey says his mother flew to Castlegar at 91 years of age, had lunch there, looked around and agreed to put a deposit down and make the move from Richmond.

Molly has stayed well, if somewhat lonely through the current pandemic and spends her time reading, playing cards and watching TV.

Don says it's important we value our senior citizens, adding if there was anything Molly would want the community to do at this time, it’s to hang in there.