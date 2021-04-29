CBT Funding Improves Local Childcare Spaces

The Columbia Basin Trust is back with another round of grant funding recipients -this time through the Child Care Capital Grants Program.

Manager, Delivery of Benefits Nicole MacLellan says this program has been offered since 2017 and provides capital grants, helping create 690 new childcare spaces and improve 2721 existing spaces since launching.

She says this round of funding will help create 74 new childcare spaces and improve over 1600 existing spaces with over $481,000.

MacLellan lists a couple examples of funding recipients:

Castlegar’s Exploration Station is improving eight childcare spaces by increasing the amount of natural light, ventilation and fresh air in the facility by replacing their non-opening windows.

They are also renovating the bathroom for accessibility.

Nelson’s Lakeside Montessori is improving 10 childcare spaces by removing an interior wall to improve supervision, installing a hand-wash station, painting the facility, and purchasing children’s furniture and sensory tables.

Overall, funding for small improvements are reaching three childcare facilities in Castlegar, four in Nelson, two in Revelstoke, one in Rossland and four facilities in Trail.

Funding for equipment is going to seven childcare facilities in Castlegar, 13 in Nelson, 16 in Revelstoke, two in Rossland, three in Trail and much more.