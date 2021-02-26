CBT Funding Supports Energy Efficiency Upgrades for 15 Projects

(Image provided by CBT: The Slocan Park Community Hall)

The Columbia Basin Trust is funding 15 projects with nearly $634,000 through the Energy Sustainability Grants program.

Senior Manager, Delivery of Benefits Mark Brunton says the goal is to support renewable energy generation and energy conservation in community purpose buildings that are owned and operated by non-profits organizations, local governments and first nations.

He says it’s important because it makes the buildings more sustainable and decreases energy usage, adding that the funding is going out after CBT heard from the public that energy efficiency and sustainability is a priority for the community.

Below are some recipients:

Castlegar's Selkirk College is receiving over $27,000 to replace a near-end-of-life heating and cooling system, and install LED lighting in the children's centre.

The Rossland Arena Society is seeing about $8000 to install LED lighting and controls, and complete draft sealing in the arena's viewing area.

Castlegar's Kinnaird Park Community Church is receiving just under $60,000 to replace an aged water heater, install LED-lighting and complete draft sealing of their own.

Roughly $9000 will upgrade lighting, single pane windows and more at the Slocan Park Community Hall.

The EZ Rock Newsroom will soon be hearing from other recipients including the 2nd Rossland Scouts.

Find more details online.