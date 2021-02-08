CBT Funds 80 Projects Through Basin PLAYS Grants

The Columbia Basin Trust is providing $500,000 in Basin PLAYS Capital Grant funding for 80 projects to help keep youth active.

Manager, Delivery of Benefits Michelle d'Entremont says supporting physical activity programming for youth is part of both CBT's strategic priorities and past work.

This funding not only supports upgrading basic capital infrastructure; it also supporting activities like outdoor education in schools across the basin.

School District 19 in Revelstoke is receiving $25,000 to build a nature playscape at Begbie View Elementary.

School District 8 is seeing $25,000 to upgrade the tennis, basketball court, and skate park in Salmo.

The Nelson Rowing Club is receiving over $21,000 for new rowing equipment to increase youth participation and Nelson's Glacier Gymnastics Club is receiving over $12,000 for new equipment like a balance beam and safety padding.

D'Entremont says Basin PLAYS is also an online hub, a website, and one-stop resource for parents and organizations to find and share sports and physical activities for children and youth in the basin.

The EZ Rock Newsroom will have more to follow covering other various recipients, including upgrades to Slocan's Tenacity Skatepark.