CBT releases Annual Report with AGM on the horizon

The Columbia Basin Trust is releasing it's 2019-2020 Annual Report covering the over $97 million invested in local programs, initiatives and more.

President and CEO Johnny Strilaeff says when you’re busy it’s easy to lose sight how much is actually being accomplished, adding the annual report creates a great chance to reflect back on the last year’s achievements and celebrate a little.

He adds he's pleased with progress on The Trust's 13 priorities set five years back including community priorities, economic development and environment.

Strilaeff does say however that it’s largely the community making progress on these items with CBT simply supporting them.

The CBT Annual General Meeting is going virtual this year, hitting the web at 4PM Pacific Time on September 18th.

Strilaeff says you can expect to talk more in detail about the last year and where the future might be going; there's also no capacity limit for pre-registering online.

The Trust is still working to finalize a short term strategic plan focusing on the next 18 to 24 months; feedback closes today.