CBT revises programs to further support businesses

The Columbia Basin Trust says additional support is here for businesses, social enterprises and the workforce.

President and CEO Johnny Strilaeff says as public health requirements shift many businesses are re-opening or expanding, which means many are having to change business operations with respect to the health and safety of employees and customers; recent modifications to CBT’s support aim to address those changes.

The Trust is revising 4 programs including increasing the maximum loan amount for the Small Business Working Capital Loan program, and increasing eligibility for the Training Fee Support Program which helps people secure employment.

Strilaeff says the need for support comes in different forms: It’s not just providing funding to help businesses acquire, for example, PPE; sometimes it’s about knowledge and the ability to grow.

He adds one example is business owners wanting to expand their online presence, so the Basin Business Advisors Program is helping small and medium businesses become more tech-savvy.

