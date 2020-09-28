Central Mountain Air CEO addresses service to Castlegar

(Image provided by Facebook)

With Air Canada putting off flights for the time being, Central Mountain Air is stepping up to serve the West Kootenay Regional Airport in Castlegar.

CEO Bob Cummings says the next three months will look at making trips to and from Vancouver as safe as possible, adding it’s been fantastic working with the WKRA on making travel as safe as possible.

Cummings says there may be room for expansion in the future once the Vancouver flights have been mastered, with Calgary probably being next on the list.

He says the facility has plexiglass and other measures in place to help enforce physical distancing, adding Central Mountain Air themselves offer a health questionnaire upon check-in, a safety care bag with masks, wipes and even gloves if needed; temperature checks are also available on the Vancouver-side of the journey.

Other COVID-19 safety measures include the removal of side-by-side seating, physical distancing when entering and leaving the plane, serving no food, beverages or magazines through the flight and regularly cleaning the plane with an electro sprayer.

He also says this is not the Smithers-based company’s first time hitting the Castlegar-runway: Central Mountain Air served the city through a winter “ten-plus” years ago and is aware of the challenges associated with flying into the airport.

Flights come and go midday to avoid weather cancellations or delays as effectively as possible.

Cummings adds he's excited to contribute to economic recovery in our area while helping better connect families and friends.