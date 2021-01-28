Child Care Centre set to Open at Castlegar Complex

(Image provided by RDCK)

A joint partnership between the Regional District of Central Kootenay, Kootenay Family Place and the Castlegar and District Recreation Commission is seeing a new Child Care Centre open at the Castlegar-Complex.

The Centre will provide 20 licensed pre-school spaces and 20 licensed after-school spaces, providing part time care in both the mornings and afternoons.

Manager of Recreation Jim Crockett Kootenay Family Place approached the rec-commission about the province's goal to increase child care services, and will be running the childcare spaces themselves.

He says it’s been a great working partnership and the centre isn’t expected to impact operations at the complex; if all goes well it should open in September.

The Child Care Centre is being developed as a stand-alone building between the aquatic centre and park washrooms, overlooking the soccer field.

Crockett says the complex is focused on providing a healthy outlet for the community, and trying to create activities and an environment that caters to everybody, adding the complex will be a sight for all community members to flock to from pre-schoolers to seniors.