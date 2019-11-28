Children's Blood Lead Levels in Trail lowest to date

Good news when it comes to children's blood lead levels in the Trail and Rivervale areas.

Levels are down from an average of 2.9 micrograms per decilitre last year, to 2.6 this year.

That's the lowest to date for the voluntary program that tests kids aged 6 to 36

Mayor Lisa Pasin the Trail Health and Environment Program is very committed to drive blood lead levels lower.

Teck Community Engagement Leader Carol Vanelli Worosz says the air quality program continues to reduce lead in the environment through the fugitive dust reduction program.

She says since 2016, Trail Operations has reduced lead in the community ambient air by almost half.

The Trail Area Health & Environment Program (THEP) has five main areas of activity including Family Health, Home & Garden, and Air Quality.