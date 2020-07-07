Christina Lake crews extinguish Monday brush fire

(Image supplied by Facebook: Christina Lake Fire/Rescue)

Christina Lake Fire Rescue attended a large brush fire yesterday morning, July 6th, near the transfer station.

Chief Joe Geary says it was caused by an unattended campfire, and predicts the culprit left earlier that morning.

He says their biggest concern was the roughly 100-foot by 50-foot wide blaze spreading further than it already had, adding weather was on their side thankfully and it only took about an hour and a half for crews to extinguish.

Geary reminds everyone never to leave a campfire unattended and ensure it's fully extinguished before moving on.