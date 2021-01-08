Christina Lake Director Urges Community to Follow Health Orders

(Image provided by Facebook)

The RDKB Director for Area C has taken to Facebook with COVID-19 messaging for fellow Christina Lakers.

Grace McGregor says she's hearing rumblings of cases in the area and asks everyone to be careful and vigilant.

A follow-up post from McGregor says they will share as much information as they receive as they feel it’s their job to keep everyone informed and safe.

Interior Health has not responded to inquiries about new cases in the area.

96 of the 761 new COVID-19 cases announced across BC yesterday, January 7th, are for Interior Health.

The latest figures show 822 active cases across the health authority with 33 currently in hospital.

Also yesterday, provincial health orders banning social events and gatherings were extended to February 5th.