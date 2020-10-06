Christina Lake Fire Rescue responds to flaming raft towed around lake

(Image provided by Facebook)

Christina Lake Fire Rescue was called out over the weekend regarding a small boat that appeared to be towing a dock that was on fire.

Chief Joe Geary says crews responded in their marine engine looking for a vessel in distress before finding a boat and raft on the beach off Alpine Road.

He adds judging by some photographs, the raft being towed could have been a dock or even another boat on fire, so crews took it as an emergency call and acted accordingly.

Geary says it appeared some kids had built a raft, lit some firewood on top of it and towed it around Christina Lake.

He says while issuing any fines would have been up to RCMP, the fire department still had some stern words for the boat operators.