Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance and testing hits Kootenays

The province is taking further steps to prevent a deadly deer disease from spreading to our area.

Chronic Wasting Disease is a progressive, fatal nervous system disease that is not known to affect humans or animals other than the cervid species.

Effective now until December 20th, hunters are required to submit the heads of mule and white-tailed deer harvested in specific wildlife management units in the Kootenays for testing.

The disease hasn't yet been detected in BC but has been found in Alberta and Montana.

One drop off location is Creston's Skyway Auto Service - you can find more locations here.

The EZ Rock Newsroom will have more on this topic soon.