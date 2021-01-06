City of Castlegar hosts Open Houses on Draft 2021 Budget

The City of Castlegar wants to hear from residents ahead of adopting the 2021 Budget.

The Draft 2021 Budget has been developed while the city continues responding to both the pandemic and it's impact on finances.

The Budget includes a 3.88% business and residential property tax increase, down from the initially proposed 7.6% increase; the increases equate to an average of $3.56 per month for residential properties and $10.93 monthly for businesses.

The City says additionally, property taxes also include amounts the City collects on behalf of the province and regional district; the actual total depends on assessed property values and the assessed value of property relative to others in the same class.

The Budget includes investments in infrastructure such as the Columbia Avenue Phase 2 Redevelopment project, upgrading the washroom and shower facility at Millennium Park and developing a City-wide Housing Strategy.

Feedback can be provided online, via email, or by joining an online open house on January 18th.

Both the Draft 2021 Budget and details on the Open Houses can be found at the city’s website.