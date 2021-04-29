City of Castlegar Purchases Vacant Downtown Building

The City of Castlegar has purchased a historical downtown building at 310-Columbia Avenue and 1224-3rd Street.

The move aims to help develop housing and eventually relocate the Kootenay Gallery of Art.

Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow tells the EZ Rock Newsroom that purchasing the old Eremenko building supports two main objectives for the city.

Firstly, the purchase supports The City’s Downtown Area Plan by adding vibrancy and cultural attractions to the area; it also supports The City’s Housing Strategy, understanding that a bigger diversity of housing stock is needed including affordable housing projects.

Barlow says while the building has been vacant for the last decade, it’s had many faces in the past: It’s been a department store, a general store, it’s hosted the local gymnastics club, the old Eremenko shoe store out the back of the building and more.

The City has been gathering community feedback on downtown revitalization for longer than expected per the pandemic but aims to present the Draft Downtown Area Plan for review this May.

This purchase is thanks to grant funding from the Columbia Basin Trust although no changes are planned for the building within the next year citing planning and design work ahead.

The EZ Rock Newsroom will have more in the days to follow hearing from the Kootenay Gallery of Art.