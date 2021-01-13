City of Grand Forks Proposes Reinvestment Sites

The City of Grand Forks is considering new options to relocate homes for flood infrastructure.

The City says they are undertaking geotechnical and environmental analysis as two sites have been identified that may be suitable to relocate 13 houses through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund Flood Mitigation Project.

The City says the sites are McCallum View Drive at Columbia Drive and 71st Avenue West of 13th.

Fourteen small city-owned lots would need to be rezoned on the 71st Avenue site to a special small-lot-residential zone for smaller setbacks to allow room for compact dwellings.

The two properties on McCallum View Drive would be subdivided to create three or four parcels, and the city would retain the wetland area at the base of the slope.

The public will have opportunities to learn more and share their opinions through the 2021 Budget Process over this month.

Budget Approval is slated for January 25th and pending council’s approval and favourable results from the geotechnical and environmental investigation, feedback would again be received through the rezoning and development permit processes.

The City says homes would be offered as a mixture of sale and rental to meet council's objectives for an attainable market, adding the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund Program is set to see over 70 dwellings acquired by the end of June.