City of Grand Forks receives ICIP funding for reservoir upgrades

The City of Grand Forks is seeing a $3.6 million boost from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to upgrade the existing Eastside reservoir.

Upgrades will ensure adequate capacity for both regular demand and firefighting requirements, as well as increase the reservoir's volume by about 15% and help manage it's lifespan.

This grant application was submitted January 2019, following a previous grant request submitted in 2013 which was unsuccessful.

This grant is funded 60% federally and 40% provincially with no cost to the municipality.