City of Grand Forks urges vandalism witnesses to come forward

It's been a rough few days for the City of Grand Forks, losing thousands of dollars worth of new equipment in just two foul swoops.

The City took to Facebook on Friday, September 4th, as a newly installed $4000 electric vehicle charger outside City Hall was allegedly vandalized and rendered unusable the previous night.

The power distribution system at Gyro Park was also said to have been damaged the previous weekend.

On Tuesday the City took to social media again as the second and last functional public electric vehicle charger was vandalised and destroyed before being removed by staff that morning.

The City says electric outlets outside of the library were also vandalised, adding tourists and residents will no longer be able to charge at a public station.

Anyone with inside information is urged to contact Grand Forks RCMP.