City of Nelson gets ball rolling on E-Bike Program

Nelson city council is getting the ball rolling on a city-wide E-Bike program for residents.

The project's goal is to promote active transportation and community well-being, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and also provide low interest financing for homeowners through a loan program with Nelson Hydro.

Councillor Keith Page had some suggestions before the bylaw is officially adopted; He says lighting on the front and back is important, adding anyone using this program should have all the appropriate street safety features in place.

Councillor Rik Logtenberg says he anticipates some criticism surrounding the cost to the city, but there is in fact already a fund set aside to draw from for the program, plus the financing rate is actually a boost for the municipality.

The maximum loan amount is $8000 per households, and participants are encouraged to purchase locally to support the economy.

There are still a few steps left but program launch is set for this summer.

Find more details online.