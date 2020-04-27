City of Nelson kicks-off business outreach project

You heard about The City of Nelson's efforts to kick-start a pandemic recovery phase some time ago, and early stages of the plan appear to be rolling out already.

Mayor John Dooley says the City is taking steps to help community members get businesses back on their feet; an office at city hall is opening and reaching out to local businesses to offer assistance.

Support includes helping people navigate government websites and taking advantage of eligible funding opportunities, with a goal to get as many of these businesses back online as fast as possible.

The project is thanks to support from The Nelson and Area Economic Development Partnership, encompassing the Nelson & District Chamber of Commerce, and Community Futures Central Kootenay.

Mayor Dooley emphasises their goal to "hit the ground running", and not be left wondering what to do next once this crisis is behind us.

The City of Nelson says all businesses should keep their eyes peeled for an email coming from the Business Outreach Team, and if you haven't received an email already, please email your contact information to businessoutreach@nelson.ca.

Nelson city council has also adopted an Economic Stimulus and Financial Stability Plan; stay tuned to the EZ Rock Newsroom for more on that soon.