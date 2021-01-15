City of Nelson Proposes Raising Downtown Cannabis Store Cap

A cannabis retail store might be getting their wish from Nelson city council as the maximum amount of stores allowed downtown is being proposed to increase from two to three.

This as Buddy's Place has been under a temporary use permit since March 2019 but has been operating for about four years now.

Councillor Rik Logtenberg says the city was cautious when cannabis first entered the market but in his experience the stores have had a neutral impact.

Councillor Janice Morrison says she doesn’t want these stores to be limited to just Baker Street, adding many businesses would rather be in the 300-500 blocks of Baker while the city continues to invest in projects like the Railtown Neighbourhood Sustainable Action Plan.

Council voted to maintain the city-wide cannabis store cap at five, by reallocating a permitted space on Nelson Avenue to the downtown.

This decision is not however final; a public hearing for residents is reportedly on the horizon.