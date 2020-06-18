City of Rossland adopts Anti-Racism policy

The City of Rossland looks to be taking the topics of diversity and discrimination seriously with this week's adoption of an Anti-Racism Policy.

The Policy applies to employees, elected officials, contractors, volunteers and students with the City.

It aims to keep Rossland a respecting and diverse community by acknowledging and recognizing the existence of racism in the community, and committing the City to breaking down barriers and biases.

Mayor Kathy Moore recognizes that racism is an issue across our society and the City intends to combat it whenever possible, adding it can sometimes be hard to spot racism in smaller communities but it is there.

She says combatting discrimination is a part of both council and staff’s roles and responsibilities.

Some definitions in the policy include cultural racism, environmental racism and institutional racism.

The scope of this policy addresses all aspects of the City's activities including it's working environment, procurement, services and more.

