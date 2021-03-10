City of Rossland Adopts Checkout Bag Regulation Bylaw

The City of Rossland has adopted a highly anticipated Checkout Bag Regulation Bylaw, only permitting reusable or paper bags to be offered at check-outs with attached fees.

Mayor Kathy Moore says the decision came full-circle at the Monday February 8th Regular Meeting, as luck would have it, the individual who started the initiative 14 years ago was attending the virtual meeting.

Moore says council would have been adopted the bylaw last year but was hindered by the pandemic, adding the community is already hard at work and most Rossland retailers are in compliance already; council just put the final bow on the motion.

City Council passed third reading in November and forwarded the bylaw to the Ministry; approval was received last month.

Rossland retailers prohibited reusable bags brought from home per the province's health orders last March, but now permit them with certain attached conditions.

Find more details online.