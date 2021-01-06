City of Rossland Adopts Renewable Energy Plan

The City of Rossland is the latest municipality to adopt the Eco-Society's West Kootenay 100% Renewable Energy Plan with council's unanimous decision on Monday.

Staff is also being directed to investigate implementing the recommended priority actions with the Official Community Plan update currently underway; council is also looking to bring priority items to the more short-term Strategic Plan.

The priority actions are developing an electric vehicle charging strategy, supporting the community to increase efficiency in new and existing buildings, establishing and improving the network in Rossland, and between Rossland, Warfield and Trail, as well as participating in regional organics composting.

Mayor Kathy Moore says it's nice being on the right track to a low-carbon future, especially as council is already actively working towards these recommended actions.

For example, she says the city amped up compliance with the BC Step Code pushing above what the province was asking for.

The City is also working on a project to boost the active transportation network with a commuter link proposed between Rossland and Trail, and is participating in a regional organics composting program.

Moore says the Official Community Plan is the most important guiding document for any municipality and it will be nice to keep track of Rossland’s progress on the path to 2050.