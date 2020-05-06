City of Rossland considers community pandemic support options

The City of Rossland is following suit and hitting the drawing board regarding pandemic supports for the community.

A late item on Rossland city council's agenda this week saw a resilience fund introduced, but no name and no exact dollar figure is attached yet.

Mayor Kathy Moore says they're waiting for staff to get back to them on how it will work, as they want to setup a fund that’s ready to assist residents once they know where help is most needed.

Options include using the City’s financial stabilization fund, having a subset of that, or creating an entirely new fund –but we’ll have to wait and see.

Mayor Moore says council basically wanted to use their operational savings, which are anticipated given the closure of certain amenities, plus the future could hold further closures depending on how the next few months go.

She says that tax rate adjustments wouldn't go a long way considering the municipalities size; this avenue allows for more targeted support by being able to specifically support who needs it, when they need it, which will be helpful considering this is brand new territory.