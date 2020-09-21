City of Rossland moves towards allowing backyard chickens

The City of Rossland is taking steps to allow backyard chickens in residential areas, as well as agriculture and animal processing elsewhere.

Mayor Kathy Moore says most people already thought they could keep chickens in town, calling it a “Rossland rumor” that residential property owners were permitted to have four chickens and no rooster.

She says there was never actually anything about it in the city’s bylaws but they are now starting to formalize some allowance.

Mayor Kathy Moore says to make your voice heard at a public hearing set for October 5th, adding staff has included recommendations regarding coup height and other specifics.

Another proposed change is permitting the production and processing of agricultural products, including livestock, following an inquiry from two rural residential property owners about permitting a Class E slaughter license.