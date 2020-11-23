City of Rossland presents Community Contributor Award 2020

The City of Rossland gives out one award every year to a member of the public doing an outstanding job volunteering to support the community.

Mayor Kathy Moore says this year's winner of the Community Contributor Award was announced last Monday in council chambers, with Larry Dole taking first place out of six nominations she calls fantastic, fully invested in the community and fully deserving.

Moore says Dole has been on the heritage commission, the renovation committee for the miner’s hall, the board of directors for the winter carnival and so much more, adding in his working years he donated his photography services to community events under Dole.

He’s also hosted Rossland’s community fruit pressing on his property for the last few years.

Moore says Dole received a plaque, some chocolates and ultimate bragging rights last week, adding he ticked all the boxes that council was looking for.