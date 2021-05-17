City of Trail Urges Support in Helping Vulnerable Residents

Efforts are underway to bring more attention to Trail's vulnerable population, with The City writing to federal and provincial government bodies to request additional funding and supports.

The City has increased downtown street and alley flushing, they're working to increase lighting and security, and are also considering placing more port-o-potties or building washrooms.

Mayor Lisa Pasin says the opioid crisis and COVID-19 pandemic combined are accentuating homelessness and while the City is able to undertake some basic processes, more action is still required.

She says the reality is that issues faced by vulnerable populations, the opioid crisis and homelessness, are such broad issues that every municipality needs the provincial and federal governments to step forward and help; now the City is advocating for change.

The City of Trail is working to bring immediate assistance to the downtown core's vulnerable population, with an overdose prevention site, supportive housing and enhanced support services on their wish-list.

Citizens and businesses alike are urged to join-in with letter-templates and a list of recipients available on the City’s website.

Mayor Pasin says working groups on the street estimate between 25 and 30 people are part of Trail's vulnerable population, and while someone might consider that a small number compared to larger city centres, when limited services are in place to support that population it becomes much more serious.

The Mayor calls this the largest problem the city is currently undertaking, adding that during her last term as Councillor this was barely on the City’s radar compared to what they’re facing now.

Besides writing to various Ministries for enhanced support services, the City is also petitioning to RCMP that the local detachment's chronic staffing shortages be rectified.

