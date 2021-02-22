City Seeks Feedback on New Proposed Nelson Transit Exchange

The City of Nelson and BC Transit want to hear from the public on a new proposed transit exchange on the 300 block of Victoria Street.

The City says the proposed Victoria Street spot provides an opportunity to invest in public realm improvements and revitalize the street landscape.

They add that the move would not only free-up more parking for Ward Street, but would also propose new bus stops for Baker Street on Josephine.

Proposed revisions include waiting shelters and bench seating, lighting and bicycle parking, washroom access for transit passengers, a universally accessible design and additional capacity to support increased ridership.

The deadline for feedback is this Thursday, February 25th.

Find more details online.