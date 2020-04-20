Civic Theatre adapts to pandemic protocols

Nelson's Civic Theatre is among local organizations adapting to the Pandemic, and possibly one of the few cinemas operating in BC.

That from Programming Director Jason Asbell who says they were initially hit with restrictions to gatherings of 50 people, but once provincial recommendations went beyond that the theatre had no choice but to voluntary shut their doors.

He says partnerships with some American Art House Theaters are allowing virtual screenings for the Civic Theatre, although the major distributers are either delaying, or going straight to video on demand.

Asbell adds the shift is allowing some key staff members to stay onboard, and the community to keep entertained at home.

This Wednesday, April 22nd, is National Canadian Film Day, a day when free films are shown country-wide.

This year’s event will still continue for the Civic Theatre, although it has also moved to virtual viewing.