CMHA - Kootenays has won a big award in Vancouver

The Canadian Mental Health Association of the Kootenays has been given an award at the Housing Central Conference in Vancouver.

They received the FortisBC Energy Conservation Leader Award in recognition of the energy efficiency initiatives implemented across 10 of their buildings.

The retrofits, which were made possible with funding from the CBT, include replacements and upgrades to furnaces, hot water tanks, boilers, heat pumps and lighting that will save enough energy to power nearly 80 homes each year.

In total, the 17 energy conservation projects are expected to save CMHA - Kootenays more than $102,000 annually.

