Columbia Basin Trust aims to renew Management plan, celebrate 25 years

2020 is a big year for the Columbia Basin Trust.

A recent release says the first cause for celebration is the 25th anniversary since the organization's creation.

President and CEO Johnny Strilaeff says the second part is renewing the Columbia Basin Management plan: The touchstone for all Trust activities, the guiding document that says what the Trust is going to do and how, as well as how residents will play a role.

The public engagement process is now live, visit Imagine.OurTrust.org to join the conversation.

Strilaeff says the biggest highlight through those 25 years is change, be it physical change, or how our values and what is important to us has changed.

He adds another example is technology and other things that we don't always consider on a day-to-day basis.

That's not all this year, every three years CBT hosts a Symposium, and two events are set for this October: One in Trail and the other in Golden.

The new plan is expected to be released early 2021.