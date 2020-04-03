Columbia Basin Trust announces $11.7 million in pandemic support

The Columbia Basin Trust is announcing 11.7 million dollars in immediate community support.

President Johnny Strilaeff says CBT has been monitoring the Pandemic closely, including what supports are being offered provincially, in order to match that up with supports that are most needed locally.

Low interest-loans are being offered through a new program, and a handful of existing programs are being expanded to accommodate these unusual times.

Strilaeff adds the aim is to provide very low barrier funding injections that are easy to apply for, to put money in the hands of small businesses as quickly as possible to help get them over the hump.

The Trust is also supporting community organizations including First Nations communities, food banks, housing societies and hospices.

Visit ourtrust.org/covid19 for more.