Community sandbagging efforts support Grand Forkians

(Image from 2018 sandbagging efforts at Grand Forks Airport)

With a handful of tactical evacuation alerts and orders in Grand Forks, the River Valley Community Church is continuing their tradition of having sandbags readily available as river-levels fluctuate.

Pastor Gabe Warriner says about 2000 sandbags have gone out so far and new filling devices make for a speedier process; he’s spent between six and eight hours filling sandbags so far.

Warriner says that people are fairly used to this process by now and have come forward offering their help and equipment.

The church will continue to offer more as the need increases, and will also begin organizing volunteers when necessary.

In 2018 the church was filling 1000 to 1500 sandbags per night in the days leading up to the catastrophic flood event.

This sandbagging is in addition to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundaries operations; Warriner’s sandbags can be picked up at the River Valley Community Church, but both can also be picked-up at the Grand Forks Arena.

The RDKB’s Frances Maika says sandbags are also available at various West Boundary locations.

Visit the Regional District’s website for more details, or to register for emergency alerts.

Find more details on recent evacuation alerts and orders online at the EZ Rock Newsroom.