Company Fined for Fuel Spill

A Calgary aviation fuel company who has admitted to spilling 35-thousand liters into Lemon Creek in 2013 has been fined 175-thousand dollars.

The spill into the tributary of the Slocan River cost Executive Flight Centre Fuel Services Limited about 5-million dollars to clean up and led to residential evacuations.

The driver who also pleaded guilty earlier this year had already been fined 20-thousand dollars.

The full tanker was on its way to deliver fuel to helicopters fighting a forest fire when it went off the road and into the creek.