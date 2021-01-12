Conservation Service and RCMP Address Cougar Euthanized in Trail

A cougar euthanized in Trail on Sunday is a reminder to keep your pets in at night.

Sergeant Ben Beetlestone with BC Conservation Officer Service says at this time of the year and especially in the evening, at night and around dusk, it’s important to keep pets inside and be aware of your surroundings.

He adds if you feel there may be a predator in your neighbourhood it’s best you contact BC Conservation or RCMP rather than taking to social media, to help ensure public safety and that the matter is appropriately handled.

Trail RCMP says they and a BC Conservation Officer responded to a complaint of a young cougar who had attacked and killed a dog in the backyard of a residence in the 600-block of Isabella Crescent in Trail on Sunday evening.

Beetlestone confirms the cougar is only believed to have killed the one dog, adding two calls to the Conservation Service last Thursday were the only other reports they heard of that cougar but there could have been other previous sightings.

He says public safety is always the number one concern, and any time a cougar is experiencing conflicts with pets or humans the right action has to be taken.

Beetlestone says there aren't often situations that allow for relocating cougars, especially considering their general health this time of year and that they’re often young, hungry, struggling and territorial.

Trail RCMP says the cougar’s feeding den was found in a small section of forest near the attack and investigators believe the young cougar may have been separated from his mother causing him to hunt available prey within city limits.