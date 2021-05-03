Construction Begins for Impending Castlegar Child Care Centre

(Image: Rendering of Child Care Centre, Courtesy – Cover Architecture)

Construction is officially kicking off for the new impending Child Care Centre at the Castlegar and District Community Complex.

Work began this past Tuesday, April 27th.

The new facility is being built on the grounds of the Complex providing 30 new childcare spaces for local families, plus an additional 20 licensed pre-school and after school spaces offering part-time care in the mornings and after school.

The project was announced last March and is expected to open in late September of this year; situated across from the skateboard park, adjacent to the complex pool, and facing south.

The design is a standalone building with innovative cross laminated timber wood product on the exterior walls and roof.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay says access to the tennis courts and pickle ball courts will not be impacted by construction.