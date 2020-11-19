Coordinator speaks to local Adopt a Senior for Christmas programs

The Adopt a Senior for Christmas program is hitting Castlegar and Nelson again this year.

Coordinator Angela Grant says she's taking on more responsibility than ever this year by helping organize last year and stepping up to fully take on the 2020 program herself.

She says the program is about collecting gifts for seniors who live in nursing homes, assisted living, or are out in the community away from friends or family and might not receive a Christmas gift.

She says lists will be going out to help you pick the right item with specific write-ups for each resident.

For example, lists will contain clothing sizes, dietary restrictions, the sorts of snacks they enjoy and interests they have.

Grant says getting involved is as easy as finding Adopt a Senior for Christmas on Facebook, either for the Castlegar or Nelson program, or alternatively you can reach out via email.

Seniors are "up for adoption" late November through early December.

There's also a program being organized for the Trail area this season.