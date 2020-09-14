COVID-19 case confirmed in SD20, Castlegar

A School District 20 member has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 but Interior Health has already contacted anyone who might have been exposed.

A letter to parents from Acting Superintendent Katherine Shearer is floating around Facebook today, September 14th, stating a member of the Stanley Humphries Secondary School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter, subject line "low risk contact....", says Interior Health has directly contacted any individuals who may have been exposed to provide direction and support.

School District 20 will continue to work closely with IH and provide ongoing communication as needed.

The public is reminded to stay home and follow guidance from the BC Centre for Disease Control if you have symptoms.