COVID-19 Closes Schools in Colville

All schools in the Colville District are closed because of COVID-19.

There is a person presumed to have coronavirus in the area and officials say schools will remain closed until test results are available in up to three days.

School buildings will be disinfected and all extra-curricular activities including sports, field trips. zero hour and pre-school are cancelled until further notice.

School district officials made the decision after consulting with the North-East Tri County Health Officer and Tri County Health Department.