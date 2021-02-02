Crescent Valley Fire Crew Reminds Public of Emergency Vehicle Access

(Image: stock photo, snowy road)

The Crescent Valley Volunteer Fire Department took to Facebook yesterday, February 1st, regarding emergency vehicle access.

The fire department says vehicle access was an issue for two calls over the past few days.

One instance last week saw crews unable to get a water tender up a driveway.

Just Sunday night, ingenuity was used to transport a patient from their house to a road-side ambulance, as the vehicle couldn't traverse down the longer driveway.

The department says while it's challenging to keep driveways clear with rain and slush, emergency vehicle access should be considered.