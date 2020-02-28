iHeartRadio
Choose your station
-9°C
Instagram

Creston Council connects with Staff on Clean Air Policy

creston

Town of Creston employees are being asked to adhere to the new clean air policy.

It calls for staff to avoid activities such as lengthy idling of town vehicles when possible and to refrain from smoking in public.

Mayor Ron Toyota says residents are asked to join town employees in the initiative noting many already compost their yard waste instead of burning and feels the policy builds on the town’s long-standing commitment to clean air.

Toyota points out they can only control what happens in their community as smoke from field burning in North Dakota drifts into the area at certain times of the year and wildfires can also affect air quality.

The mayor has also signed a letter from the town asking the Regional District of Central Kootenay join them in areas like vehicle idling, open air burning and the use of solid fuel burning appliances such as Wood Burning Stoves.

  • Trail-City-Hall

    Trail Taxes Poised to Increase in 2020

    Chief Administrative Officer David Perehudoff told City Council the increase is needed to absorb the projected spending hike of just over 868-thousand dollars including 350-thousnd going into reserves for the future demolition of the old bridge.
  • RDCK_logo

    RDCK releases State of Climate Action report

    The State of Climate Action in the RDCK report is an initiative of the Community Sustainability Living Advisory Committee providing an overview of progress and actions the RDCK is taking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
  • RCMP-Logo

    Grand Forks liquor store break-in urges public's assistance

    A release from the detachment says investigators were advised of a break and enter to the 4-hundred block Central Avenue store at 6:20AM.