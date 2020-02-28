Creston Council connects with Staff on Clean Air Policy

Town of Creston employees are being asked to adhere to the new clean air policy.

It calls for staff to avoid activities such as lengthy idling of town vehicles when possible and to refrain from smoking in public.

Mayor Ron Toyota says residents are asked to join town employees in the initiative noting many already compost their yard waste instead of burning and feels the policy builds on the town’s long-standing commitment to clean air.

Toyota points out they can only control what happens in their community as smoke from field burning in North Dakota drifts into the area at certain times of the year and wildfires can also affect air quality.

The mayor has also signed a letter from the town asking the Regional District of Central Kootenay join them in areas like vehicle idling, open air burning and the use of solid fuel burning appliances such as Wood Burning Stoves.