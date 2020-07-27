iHeartRadio
Creston RCMP says search continues for Alberta Man

lewiswhite

Creston RCMP wants your help locating an man last seen on Thursday, July 23rd, in Lethbridge Alberta.

White is said to have been travelling somewhere in BC but he never arrived, and his vehicle was located near Yahk.

RCMP say foul play is not believed to be involved, but police are concerned for his health and well-being, and those close to him say the disappearance is uncharacteristic of White.

Creston Search and Rescue resumed their search, which began Sunday, around where the vehicle was recovered on Monday morning.

Lewis White is described as caucasian, 33-years old, 5 foot 9, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

