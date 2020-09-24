Creston Valley Rotary Club helps fund outdoor community park

(Image provided by RDCK)

The Creston Valley Rotary Club is donating $20,000 to the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

Funds are going towards the new outdoor park at the Creston and District Community Complex.

The RDCK says this should fund the finals steps of construction for the project, specifically the installation of new amenities overlooking the new Creston Community Park, the complex and the Creston Valley.

Funds will go towards installing a two-tiered seating area with benches and railings, as well as interpretive plaques which will recognize the history of the property, valley and geographical landmarks.

The Creston Community Park already includes pickleball, basketball and volleyball courts, a skate park, horseshoe pits, a playground and more.

The park is located at the top of the CDCC and is accessible directly off 20th avenue.