Crews respond to Monday MVI near Mud Lake

A close call Monday evening saw both Trail, and Rossland, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue stations respond to a single-vehicle roll-over.

Crews arrived on-scene at 6:01PM at Highway 3 near Mud Lake to find one roll-over and two Chamber trucks in the ditch.

KBRFR says people stopped on the road to check on the driver, blocking traffic, and both trucks did their best to avoid hitting the vehicles when they came around the corner.

The incident is reportedly under investigation by RCMP.