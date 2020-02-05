Cross-regional composting program to progress in West Kootenay

The Regional Districts of both Kootenay Boundary and Central Kootenay are partnering on a one-of-a-kind project for BC's interior.

This thanks to over 1.5 million dollars to the RDCK through the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund – Organics Infrastructure Program; The RDCK will reportedly contribute the remaining almost $800,000.

Funds will see the planning, design, and construction of a new cross regional composting program carry over 3-years.

The program is set to divert thousands of kilograms of kitchen and food waste from RDCK and RDKB landfills to a new regional composting facility near Salmo, expected to be fully operating by Spring 2022.

RDKB Chair Diane Langman says a relative Pilot Project began in the Grand Forks area in 2012 which was very successful, and their focus for the past couple of years has been bringing organic diversion to the West Kootenays.

That pilot project ends next Fall, the Grand Forks Regional Landfill’s existing composting program is also set to be expanded thanks to an over 2.3 million dollar grant to the RDKB.

A release says this cross-regional composting program will initially target curbside collection services in communities including Castlegar, Nelson, Trail, and Rossland, once all organic infrastructure projects are complete.

The joint collaboration will also see a new 1.5 million dollar composting facility be developed in Creston thanks to support from a separate funding injection for over $900,000.

A release from the RDCK says about 30% of waste currently disposed of in landfills is compostable.

Stay tuned for more.