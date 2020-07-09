Cycling Coalition addresses Nelson collision

A man run over by a truck while riding his electric bike in Nelson the other week has caught the attention of the West Kootenay Cycling Coalition.

The group penned an open letter to the community on Facebook addressing both the importance of being present while driving, and the increased danger that pedestrians and cyclists can face when sharing the road with drivers.

President Anna Lamb-Yorski says running somebody over should result in more than just a fine, adding she believes that suspending a driver’s licence in this situation could help prevent repeat incidents.

She says infrastructure that separates vehicles and cyclists may help those who don`t share the road appropriately.

Lamb-Yorski says the coalition reached out to the cyclist who was run-over shortly after catching word, and was glad to hear he had very few injuries.

She says the Kootenays see many cycling-related incidents and some motorists are not also cyclists meaning they can fail to recognize and understand how a rider will share and operate in their space.