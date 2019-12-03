Cycling Without Age Initiative coming to Rossland and Trail

A new initiative in Rossland and Trail is expected to help combat social isolation and to create more happiness for seniors and those with mobility issues.

One of the organizers of Cycling without Age is Diana Daghofer.

She says it's a program that uses modified bicycles called trishaws, which are like regular e-bikes with a bench across the front driven by a "pilot"

The instigative started in Copenhagen in 2012.

They're in the midst of a fundraiser to buy two trishaw's one for Columbia View Lodge in Trail, the other for Rossland.

Head to www.Fundrazr.com and search for Cycling Unlimited.

They're also going to be looking for volunteer "pilots"...for contact information find them on Facebook Cycling Without Age Rossland Trail.